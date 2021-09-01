Auxano Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. TFC Financial Management raised its position in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in NIKE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NKE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $164.63. The stock had a trading volume of 308,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.21 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.01. The company has a market cap of $260.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

