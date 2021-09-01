Auxano Advisors LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 3.5% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,977. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $733.82. 676,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,896,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $681.87 and its 200 day moving average is $668.67. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $726.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

