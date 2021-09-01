Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,784 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,569,505. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. 4,597,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,359. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

