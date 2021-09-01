Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 36,500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,042.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,039 shares of company stock valued at $11,810,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,462. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 148.90, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

