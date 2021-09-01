Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $12.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $582.07. 5,610,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,000. The company has a market capitalization of $257.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

