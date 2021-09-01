Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Unum Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Unum Group by 66.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 281,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of UNM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $26.39. 1,436,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,240. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

