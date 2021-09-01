Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Avis Budget Group worth $24,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

CAR opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.