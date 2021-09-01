AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Trading Up 13.2%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s share price was up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 156,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.
The company has a market capitalization of $503.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.
AVITA Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCEL)
AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.
