AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Trading Up 13.2%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s share price was up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 156,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $503.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 90.94%. Equities research analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.