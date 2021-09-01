Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $302.22

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.22 ($3.95) and traded as low as GBX 280.20 ($3.66). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 283.20 ($3.70), with a volume of 1,170,311 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Numis Securities lifted their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 302.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 31.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.