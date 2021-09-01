Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 16,562 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,277 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $487,641. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

