Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,809 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 567,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,748,000 after acquiring an additional 361,560 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 539,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 445,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.59. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.