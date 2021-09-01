Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,487 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of KLA by 22.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 68.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.32. 7,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,418. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.58 and its 200-day moving average is $318.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

