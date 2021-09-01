Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $11.15 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.20. 144,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.01. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.