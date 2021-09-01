Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $12.36 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 490.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 221,642 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.84. 941,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,278,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

