Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.91 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263,907 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,716. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

