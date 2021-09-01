Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $9.16 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.08% of CF Industries worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 875,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,038,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 49,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.