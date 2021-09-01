Band Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $69.15 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $347.21 million and $69.15 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $9.87 or 0.00019829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00132882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.90 or 0.00819788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00049564 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

