Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNIY. Citigroup began coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BKNIY remained flat at $$5.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 122. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

