Bao Finance (BAO) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $27.10 million and approximately $241,389.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00062861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00136350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00161061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.26 or 0.07348922 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,493.70 or 0.99885919 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.95 or 0.01007303 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.