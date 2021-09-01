Barclays Begins Coverage on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

DRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Duke Realty stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

