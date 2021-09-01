Barclays Raises Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 310

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 255.65 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £19.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.29.

In related news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 44,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88). Also, insider John Allan purchased 20,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

