Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $222.78 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%.
Shares of BNED stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 184,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
