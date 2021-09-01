Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $222.78 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 184,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

