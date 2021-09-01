Basid Coin (BASID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.98 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a market cap of $68.98 million and $11.37 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00130260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00834306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048811 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,335,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.