BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BWAGF stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.