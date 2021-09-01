Bbva USA Acquires New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 380,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

