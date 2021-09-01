Bbva USA Buys Shares of 27,248 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

