Bbva USA Purchases New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.90. 19,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.91 and a 12 month high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

