Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 52,378 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,500,875. The firm has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

