Bbva USA Takes $3.89 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,127. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.99. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $157.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

