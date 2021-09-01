Beacon (BECN) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001353 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $5,076.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00020352 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

