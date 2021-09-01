Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Head to Head Comparison

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -1,698,870.50% -94.82% -57.99% Gamida Cell N/A -112.44% -53.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beam Therapeutics and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 4 3 0 2.43 Gamida Cell 0 0 3 0 3.00

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $113.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.60%. Gamida Cell has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 346.04%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Gamida Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 367,982.65 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -39.19 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$72.70 million ($1.66) -2.73

Gamida Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Beam Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

