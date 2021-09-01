Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $257.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.89.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.54. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,626. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

