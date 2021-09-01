Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 23,167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after acquiring an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average is $114.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

