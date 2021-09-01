BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Up 19.7% in August

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,070,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 29th total of 16,770,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:BEST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 41,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $509.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.52. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. Equities research analysts predict that BEST will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BEST by 5,791.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BEST during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in BEST during the second quarter worth $114,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.