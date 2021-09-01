BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 41,609 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,735 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,609 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 8,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

