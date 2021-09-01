BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 20,609 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average of $149.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

