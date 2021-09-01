BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 35,613 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 166.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,613 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after acquiring an additional 419,553 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,311,000 after buying an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.67. 11,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,725. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

