BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,480 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,169,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

