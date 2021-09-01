BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 26.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,485,000 after acquiring an additional 98,717 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,242,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,733. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.30.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.