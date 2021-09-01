BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1,789.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 84,931 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after buying an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $81,836,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,408,000 after buying an additional 903,560 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $64.47. 56,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,783. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

