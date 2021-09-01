BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 46,423 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,423 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.13% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 3,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,593. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORT. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

