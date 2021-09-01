BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,764 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.09% of Medifast worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.26. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,074. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.95.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,146. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

