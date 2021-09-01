Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bio-Path stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.95. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

