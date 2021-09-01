Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $812.34

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $812.34 and last traded at $811.73, with a volume of 2095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $792.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $715.91 and its 200-day moving average is $639.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,227 shares of company stock worth $4,718,175 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.