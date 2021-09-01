BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172,778 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $27,568.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $29,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,775 shares of company stock worth $10,617,566 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

