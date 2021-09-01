Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,980.20

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,980.20 ($52.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,300 ($56.18). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,225 ($55.20), with a volume of 11,762 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £215.91 million and a PE ratio of 31.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,980.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,093.35.

Bioventix Company Profile (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

