Bitcoin Incognito Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $82,937.50 and $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.