BitcoinPoS Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000957 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $2,548.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,891,824 coins and its circulating supply is 4,680,370 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

