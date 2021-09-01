BitMart Token (BMX) Price Tops $0.20

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $35.23 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00060426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00124738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.41 or 0.00831816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00048770 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token (CRYPTO:BMX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 648,054,072 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

