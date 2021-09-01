BitTorrent Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $515.84 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and approximately $515.84 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

